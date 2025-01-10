Saudi start-up Riyadh Air will soon receive a leased Boeing 787-9 that it will use for training purposes and as a “technical spare” amid an ambition to begin operations this year.

The widebody jet is separate from the 72-strong order – of which 39 are firm – the airline has in place for 787-9s, and will arrive as the airline awaits the first deliveries from that commitment and receipt of its air operator certificate from the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation.

The GE Aerospace GEnx-powered aircraft appears to be a former Oman Air example.

“The opportunity to lease this plane demonstrates the innovative nature of Riyadh Air to create solutions and start serving the people of Riyadh and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2025,” the airline says.

The carrier’s chief executive, Tony Douglas, previously indicated that the carrier will begin operations in 2025 once it is in possession of three 787-9s, but is yet to name a firm date as Boeing continues to grapple with delivery delays.

Deliveries of Riyadh Air’s recently ordered Airbus A321neos are expected to begin in 2026.

The airline notes that it will soon unveil the interior of its aircraft – a cabin that does not feature in the incoming leased example.