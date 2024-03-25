Romanian start-up carrier Bees Airlines has secured an air operator’s certificate from the country’s regulator.

The carrier is aiming to operate international non-scheduled services from Bucharest’s primary Henri Coanda airport.

Bees Airlines says it plans to serve routes to holiday destinations including resorts in Turkey and Egypt.

The carrier will use a fleet of Airbus A320 jets.

Similarly-named and -branded Bees Airline had been the brand of a Ukrainian carrier serving leisure routes with Boeing 737-800s.

But it halted services in February 2022 when the country’s airspace was closed as a result of the conflict, and lessors demanded the evacuation of aircraft.

Its air operator’s certificate was subsequently cancelled by the Ukrainian state civil aviation service.

Romania’s Bees Airlines says it has “passed all necessary procedures” and obtained the AOC enabling it to commence operations.