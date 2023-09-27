Oneworld alliance carrier Royal Air Maroc is entering a strategic partnership with Air Senegal, which will include a codeshare arrangement.

Royal Air Maroc says the memorandum of understanding, signed on 27 September in Casablanca, will “consolidate co-operation” between the two airlines.

The codeshare will enable passengers to purchase tickets from the sales networks of either carrier.

“Other areas of co-operation will also be made possible in terms of aircraft maintenance, chartering and handling,” adds Royal Air Maroc.

The two sides will explore synergies in human resources as well as technical and managerial training, and combine their digitalisation activities.

Royal Air Maroc chief Hamid Addou says the carrier wants to build a “lasting partnership” with Air Senegal.

“This collaboration will benefit both companies but, above all, their passengers through the increase in connection possibilities and the diversification of choices in terms of timetables and days of service,” adds the airline.