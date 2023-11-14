Royal Air Maroc has placed a follow-on order for a pair of Boeing 787-9s as part of the airline’s development of long-haul operations.

The Casablanca-based carrier already has nine 787s, a mix of the -8 and -9, all fitted with General Electric GEnx engines.

Boeing has disclosed that the airline is “confirming” two more 787s in the airframer’s backlog, previously attributed to an unidentified customer.

Royal Air Maroc chief Abdelhamid Addou says the twinjets will enable the carrier to “expand in the short-term its long-haul network”, given the current “highly-favourable” market.

Addou had recently spoken to FlightGlobal in Riyadh as the carrier embarks on a substantial expansion of its fleet.

Royal Air Maroc aims to quadruple the size of its operation over the next 15 years, taking its fleet to some 200 aircraft.

Addou says the airline – which is a member of the Oneworld alliance – is preparing a request for proposals, and that widebody aircraft are likely to account for one-third of the total being sought.

Royal Air Maroc is a strong Boeing customer, with 737-800s and Max 8s making up two-thirds of its fleet.

Boeing senior vice-president of commercial sales Brad McMullen says the airframer has a five-decade relationship with the airline, adding that the 787s are “perfectly suited” to support its modernisation and growth plans.