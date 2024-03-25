Royal Jordanian Airlines has introduced an Airbus A321 converted freighter, providing additional dedicated cargo capacity as part of the carrier’s fleet modernisation.

The operator has leased the twinjet (JY-RAZ) from Irish-based financial firm UMBF.

Powered by International Aero Engines V2500s, it was originally delivered in 2009 to UK carrier BMI which – through its acquisition of British Mediterranean – picked up the previously-placed order.

The aircraft was, in turn, absorbed into the British Airways fleet when it took over BMI.

Singapore’s ST Engineering has converted the aircraft through its EFW joint venture.

Royal Jordanian says the jet has a payload capability of 28t including 14 container and pallet positions on the main deck, plus 10 on the lower deck.

“It underscores Royal Jordanian’s commitment to efficiency and reliability in the global cargo market,” says the carrier.

It states that it will be operated to nine new destinations on its network.

Chief executive Samer Majali says the airline intends to enhance Jordan’s position as a regional logistics hub, supported by expansion of a new air cargo facility at Amman.

The airline already uses a single dedicated freighter, an Airbus A310-300F.

But cargo operations director Mohammad Noor Obeidat indicates through his social media channel that this aircraft is set to be replaced with an A330 freighter, without elaborating.

Royal Jordanian is bringing in Embraer 195-E2 and 190-E2 regional jets, as well as A320neo-family aircraft and additional Boeing 787-9s for its renewal programme, taking its fleet to 41 aircraft and expanding its network to 60 destinations.