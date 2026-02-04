Russian operator S7 Group has signed a tentative agreement with state lessor GTLK covering the intent to supply 100 Tupolev Tu-214s to the airline.

The memorandum of co-operation has also been signed by aerospace firm United Aircraft which is overseeing the revived production effort for the twinjet.

Deliveries of the Tu-214s are scheduled to commence in 2029.

United Aircraft says the agreement was reached at the civil aviation infrastructure show NAIS 2026 in Moscow.

It adds that it “expands” on a previous 2024 pact, and includes aircraft with “enhanced performance characteristics” and adapted to S7 Airlines’ operating model.

The aerospace firm recently secured approval for the latest version of the aircraft and plans to be building up to 20 of them annually by the end of next year.

United Aircraft says joint working groups involving S7 have determined the technical specifications required – including a 213-seat cabin layout – as well as modifications needed for operational documentation.

The participants aim to reach a further agreement by the end of this year which will confirm key parts of the transaction including terms and volumes.

GTLK will be responsible for arranging the financing and delivery of the aircraft, while S7’s engineering centre will serve as an authorised partner for maintenance of the type. The carrier will also provide training for crews and ground personnel.

“Projects of this scale in civil aviation involve more than just engineering and production solutions,” says GTLK chief Mikhail Parnev.

“They primarily involve complex financial models with long investment horizons and a high level of technological risk.

“Achieving technological leadership and serial aircraft production is impossible without the participation of a development financial institution capable of ensuring sustainable financing and aligning the interests of all participants.”