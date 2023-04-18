Irish budget carrier Ryanair is to invest in expanding its Dublin aircraft maintenance facilities, including constructing a new hangar.

The airline says the €40 million ($44 million) hangar, with four bays, will support line and heavy maintenance for the carrier’s Boeing 737 fleet.

Ryanair is increasing the fleet – through the addition of 737 Max 8-200s – to more than 600 aircraft in 2026.

“Ryanair is the go-to airline for highly-skilled engineering jobs, with our industry leading rosters for engineers and the opportunity to work with the biggest operator of 737s in Europe,” says the airline’s chief, Eddie Wilson.

Work on building the facility will begin in the fourth quarter of this year, and the airline expects maintenance operations with start in the second quarter of 2025.

It claims the expansion will create over 200 engineering and technical positions.

Wilson says the facility, covering 11,150m², will be “state-of-the-art”, featuring technology to reduce environmental impact including gas absorption heat pumps to cut energy consumption.