Budget carrier Ryanair is to restore services to Israel from early June, after a decision to re-open Tel Aviv Ben Gurion airport’s low-cost terminal.

Ryanair had attempted to resume Israeli services in February, with a limited operation, but stated that it was being forced to pay higher costs because it had to use Ben Gurion’s Terminal 3.

The airline says it had requested a temporary reduction in charges until the lower-cost Terminal 1 re-opened, but that this was refused by the airport’s operator.

Ryanair subsequently suspended its flights to Tel Aviv on 27 February, just four weeks after restarting them, and insisted they would remain so until Terminal 1 became available.

The carrier says the terminal is being re-opened and, as a result, it will resume flights to Tel Aviv from 3 June.

Ryanair says it will operate 40 connections weekly to Tel Aviv from destinations including Athens, Bari, Berlin, Budapest, Malta, Milan and Paphos.