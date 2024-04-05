Budget carrier Ryanair is to restore services to Israel from early June, after a decision to re-open Tel Aviv Ben Gurion airport’s low-cost terminal.

Ryanair had attempted to resume Israeli services in February, with a limited operation, but stated that it was being forced to pay higher costs because it had to use Ben Gurion’s Terminal 3.

The airline says it had requested a temporary reduction in charges until the lower-cost Terminal 1 re-opened, but that this was refused by the airport’s operator.

Ryanair 737-800-c-Ryanair

Source: Ryanair

Ryanair briefly returned to Tel Aviv in February 2024 but withdrew less than a month later

Ryanair subsequently suspended its flights to Tel Aviv on 27 February, just four weeks after restarting them, and insisted they would remain so until Terminal 1 became available.

The carrier says the terminal is being re-opened and, as a result, it will resume flights to Tel Aviv from 3 June.

Ryanair says it will operate 40 connections weekly to Tel Aviv from destinations including Athens, Bari, Berlin, Budapest, Malta, Milan and Paphos.

Topics