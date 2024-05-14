South African Airways has taken delivery of an Airbus A320, the first of a batch of three it is leasing from Hong Kong company CALC.

The initial aircraft is a 2016 airframe powered by International Aero Engines V2500s.

It was formerly operated by Vietnamese carrier Pacific Airlines – previously Jetstar Pacific – before the company ceased operations earlier this year.

CALC says it has “quickly redelivered” the A320 to SAA, which becomes a new client for the lessor.

It states that the delivery demonstrates CALC’s “dedication to broadening its presence across the African continent” as well as the southern hemisphere.

SAA has been adapting its business strategy and fleet plan as it seeks to establish itself as a profitable carrier, following the collapse of a long-running effort to privatise the airline.