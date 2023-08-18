South African Airways is restoring its Star Alliance codeshare relationship with Lufthansa Group, with a new agreement centred on Frankfurt services.

The African carrier says the codeshare will provide access to the German hub as well as connections to several European destinations.

SAA adds that it aims to introduce a similar codeshare with Lufthansa Group operator Swiss, which will cover flights to Zurich and a number of other cities.

The prospective Swiss codeshare is awaiting regulatory approval.

SAA chief commercial officer Tebogo Tsimane says the resumption of codeshares with the Star partners is a “key step” to “reconnecting our travellers” with a range of international destinations.

Lufthansa Group says the re-establishment of the codeshare – which includes links from Johannesburg to Cape Town or Durban – will provide customers with greater flexibility and variety.