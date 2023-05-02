Star Alliance carrier SAS is to open a new Asian service, operating to the Thai capital Bangkok from the beginning of the winter season.

SAS, which is currently under US Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, has been undergoing a restructuring programme to strengthen its financial position.

It says it is aiming to accommodate an increased demand for leisure travel.

SAS will operate three-times weekly from Copenhagen to Bangkok from 30 October.

It will use 300-seat Airbus A350-900s on the route.

“The Bangkok route will offer a perfect entry point for wider Thailand and be a great option for both business and leisure travellers,” says chief executive Anko van der Werff.

SAS says the route will be seasonal, for the winter period, and its opening depends on obtaining governmental approval.

Its Asian programme over the winter will also include the continuation of three-times weekly flights to Tokyo Haneda and Shanghai.