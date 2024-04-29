Scandinavian flag-carrier SAS has signed the formal alliance adherence agreement which will lead to its accession to SkyTeam on 1 September.

SAS is leaving Star Alliance – of which it was a founder – following a restructuring agreement, under US Chapter 11 protection, through which SkyTeam’s Air France-KLM Group will become a shareholder.

Chief executive Anko van der Werff says the agreement is a “pivotal milestone” in the carrier’s alliance transition.

Members of SAS’s EuroBonus loyalty programme will be able to “enjoy new destinations and benefits” under SkyTeam, he adds.

EuroBonus ‘Silver’ members will be recognised as ‘Elite’ level members under SkyTeam, while EuroBonus ‘Gold’ and ‘Diamond’ members will be ‘Elite Plus’.

SkyTeam says this will give members access to over 750 airport lounges and priority services at check-in, boarding and baggage-handling, among other areas.

“SAS shares SkyTeam’s vision when it comes to delivering a more integrated and responsible travel experience,” says SkyTeam chair Andres Conesa.

“We continue to work hard behind the scenes to ensure a smooth transition for customers from the moment SAS joins our alliance.”

SAS passengers will be able to connect across more than 1,060 destinations, the alliance adds, including previously-unserved cities in such regions as Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean.

“With its global reputation for reliability, quality and service, SAS is a great fit for SkyTeam,” says alliance chief Patrick Roux.