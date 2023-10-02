Saudi Arabian flag-carrier Saudia has unveiled a new colour scheme, updated as part of the kingdom’s broader modernisation effort known as Vision 2030.

The airline unveiled the new livery during an event in Jeddah.

It features a green base colour, with shades of blue and sand, and retains the Saudia palm-and-swords logo.

“The name and logo of Saudia are integral parts of the kingdom’s aviation history and development, and our people share a special emotional connection with the brand,” says Saudia Group director general Ibrahim Al-Omar.

“We have incorporated this rich heritage into our new identity, adding elements that reflect our visionary approach.”

Saudia operates a fleet of some 140 aircraft and aims to expand a network that covers more than 100 destinations.

“The rebrand marks the beginning of a new era for Saudia, introducing innovative concepts in terms of customer services with a strong focus on digital aspects and enhancing the guest experience by celebrating Saudi culture,” it adds.

Saudia states that the kingdom has a national aviation strategy which aims to transform the airline in to a “leader in the global industry”, and support the ambition to bring 330 million visitors to the country by the end of the decade.