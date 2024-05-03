Scandinavian ad hoc and sub-charter carrier Frost Air has been granted an air operator’s certificate from Danish regulators.

The carrier is Swedish, but based in Copenhagen, and has operated under the AOC of Estonian carrier NyxAir for two years.

Frost Air uses a fleet of four Saab 2000s which were previously chartered from NyxAir.

Danish civil aviation regulator Trafikstyrelsen has awarded the company an AOC as well as a European Union operating licence, with effect from 1 May.

Frost Air says the decision is a “significant milestone” and follows and “intensive” year-long preparatory period of “meticulous planning and collective effort”.

“It underscores Frost’s unwavering commitment to operational excellence and resilience,” the carrier adds.

The company has specialised in event charters for the sports, music and film industries as well as offering VIP and corporate shuttles.

Frost says it has also obtained European Part-145 maintenance approval which, it says, will further enhance its operational capabilities.