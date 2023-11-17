Cypriot-based carrier Tus Airways is to receive financial support through a shareholder loan, as the airline adjusts to disruption caused by the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Tus Airways had been operating services to Israel after the outbreak of hostilities in early October – although traffic volume was low – but the cancellation of insurance war-risk coverage forced it to cancel Israeli flights from 4 November.

Shareholder Knafaim Holdings, through its leasing arm, owns a 49.9% share of Tus Airways while a US entrepreneur, Kenneth Woolley, has the balance.

Knafaim states that both shareholders have decided to provide a one-year loan totalling $3 million – with each side contributing $1.5 million.

Each had already jointly supplied loans to Tus, the repayment date for which has been pushed to the end of June 2024.

Tus Airways operates a small fleet of Airbus A320-family jets on services mainly within the Mediterranean region.