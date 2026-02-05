Cargo operator Silk Way West Airlines is expecting to embark on the second phase of its fleet modernisation – which will include Airbus A350Fs and Boeing 777-8Fs – from 2028.

The Azerbaijani airline’s fourth Boeing 777F (VP-BAU), out of a total order for six of the type, was flown from Boeing’s facility in Seattle to Baku on 28 January.

As part of the renewal the carrier has withdrawn two of its 747-400Fs.

Silk Way West says it expects to receive the remaining two 777Fs next year.

“By transitioning away from older aircraft and introducing next-generation freighters, we are strengthening our operational performance, supporting sustainability objectives, and laying a solid foundation for the next phase of fleet modernisation,” says president Wolfgang Meier.

This second phase will introduce newly-developed aircraft types. The airline has four A350Fs on order and indicates it will also be introducing four 777-8Fs, having previously signed a firm agreement for two.

Silk Way West says it will commence this new modernisation phase in 2028, taking its fleet to 20 widebody aircraft by 2030.