Azerbaijan’s Silk Way West Airlines has disclosed that it is ordering another Boeing 777 freighter, extending an original agreement for five of the type.

Silk Way West says the extra aircraft is scheduled to be delivered next year.

It has already received two of the five 777Fs for which it signed in April 2021.

All the twinjets are due to arrive by 2027.

“Purchase of this additional [777F] is a testament to our ongoing efforts to operate responsibly and minimise our carbon footprint,” says Silk Way Group president Zaur Akhundov.

He says the Baku-based company is “committed” to sustainability and reduction of environmental impact.

All 777Fs are powered by General Electric GE90 engines.

Silk Way West’s fleet also includes four-engined 747-8Fs and 747-400Fs. The carrier has also signed for 777-8Fs and Airbus A350 freighters.