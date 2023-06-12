Singapore Airlines has named Jo-Ann Tan as its new chief financial officer, with effect from 10 September.

Tan was most recently senior vice-president of marketing planning, a post she took up in April 2021.

She joined the Asian carrier in 1999, initially in the passenger marketing department, and has since served in several senior roles including positions overseas in China and Australia.

She became senior manager of network planning and also worked in the network revenue management division, before driving a transformation programme in 2017 which featured the integration of SilkAir into Singapore Airlines.

Singapore Airlines’ current chief financial officer, Tan Kai Ping, was appointed in May 2021.