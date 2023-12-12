Swiss chief commercial officer Tamu Goudarzi Pour is to take responsibility for customer experience within the Lufthansa Group and lead a new initiative aimed at improving customer satisfaction next year.

Lufthansa says the aim of the newly-formed taskforce is to ”sustainably improve” operational stability, punctuality, customer service, customer communication and baggage processes in 2024.

He has served as Swiss chief commercial officer since 2019 and will be replaced in the role at the carrier from the start of next year by Heike Birlenbach. The latter has been head of customer experience for the group’s airlines since 2021.

Lufthansa Group executive board member Christina Foerster says: “I would like to thank Heike Birlenbach for her outstanding cooperation. In challenging times, she has played a key role in shaping product development and the offering for our guests.

”I look forward to working with Tamur Goudarzi Pour in the future. With his great expertise and many years of experience in commercial areas and his profound knowledge of the needs of our customers, he will decisively advance the product, quality and premium initiatives of Lufthansa Group Airlines.”