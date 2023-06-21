Angolan flag-carrier TAAG is adding to its Airbus A220 leasing agreements by taking a pair of aircraft from Nordic Aviation Capital.

The lessor is to supply -300 variants to the African operator.

NAC says the jets are the first of its portfolio of A220s to be leased out. It has 15 A220-300s on order with Airbus, as well as five of the smaller -100.

TAAG has already disclosed lease deals for A220s with other companies, including US-based Air Lease and Azorra.

The aircraft are fitted with Pratt & Whitney PW1500G engines.

TAAG is based in Luanda and serves a network comprising 13 international and 14 domestic destinations.