Thai Airways International is to lease three Boeing 787-9s from US company Air Lease, as part of its fleet-modernisation programme.

The Asian operator recently disclosed that it was ordering up to 80 787s, of which 45 were firm.

Air Lease says it has reached long-term agreements for three -9s, all from its Boeing backlog, which will be delivered to the airline next year.

“Incorporation of these aircraft underscores our dedication to fleet modernisation and delivering exceptional comfort and efficiency to our passengers,” says Thai chief executive Chai Eamsiri.

Air Lease says the twinjets will be used on intra-Asian, Australian and European routes.

Thai has already revealed plans to lease three 787-9s from Irish-based AerCap next year, part of a package of 17 aircraft it is taking from the company.

AerCap is leasing four Airbus A350-900s – some of which have already been handed over – as well as 10 A321neos.