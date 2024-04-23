Thai start-up regional carrier Pattaya Airways has taken delivery of its first aircraft, an ATR 72-500 freighter.

The airline is looking to establish domestic and international cargo operations to support e-commerce and logistics over the members countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Pattaya says it will operate two ATR 72-500 freighters – a second is due in May – and intends to expand the fleet to five aircraft by 2028.

The carrier has yet to obtain an air operator’s certificate from the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand, although it says it has secured an operating licence.

Pattaya is aiming to commence services in early August this year.

It says it is “committed to being a leader in modern and efficient cargo transport services in ASEAN”.

Pattaya’s initial aircraft (HS-PAW) was originally delivered as a passenger aircraft to French carrier Air Corsica in 2007.