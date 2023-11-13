French aerospace firm Thales has reconfirmed that it will supply the in-flight entertainment system for Emirates’ Boeing 777X fleet.

Thales will provide the Dubai-based airline with its Avant Up equipment from 2025.

Emirates previously had 115 777Xs on order but has newly-unveiled an enhanced agreement covering 90 additional 777Xs – a mix of 777-9s and 777-8s.

The two companies had originally unveiled an agreement in 2016 to supply IFE for the first 50 Emirates 777Xs, at a time when the carrier had signed for 150 of the jets.

Emirates last year chose the Avant Up system for the carrier’s Airbus A350-900s.

Thales says the Avant Up features Optic 4K “smart displays” including high-definition screens, as well as its ‘Pulse’ power-management system offering high-speed charging at each seat.

Passengers’ personal electronic devices can be synchronised to the screen.

Thales adds that the system will have user interfaces enabling visually-impaired passengers to have an “immersive experience”.

“We will bring extraordinary new features and innovations to elevate the passenger experience,” insists executive vice-president of avionics Yannick Assouad.