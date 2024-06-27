Now-shuttered Australian carrier Bonza received funding from parent company 777 Partners “sporadically” even as it racked up significant losses in its first year of operations.

In a creditor report released 25 June, administrators Hall & Chadwick found that the funding from 777 Partners was ultimately “not sufficient” to meet Bonza’s accrued debts, forcing the airline to go under.

Bonza began operations in January 2023 but suspended operations abruptly just over a year later in April. The low-cost airline operated Boeing 737 Max 8’s and its business model focused on unserved Australian domestic routes.

The Hall & Chadwick report found that the airline never made a profit in its brief operating period. For the 10-month period leading up to its collapse, the airline posted a loss of over A$80 million ($53 million). This was higher than the loss it reported in the year ended 30 June 2023, where it was A$50.3 million in the red.

The report also suggests that airline directors had engaged in trading while the airline was insolvent - an offence under Australian law - by accepting bookings despite not knowing if the airline was able to continue its operations.

In the over 120-page report, administrators pointed out that the airline had already encountered difficulties in the lead-up to launch.

In 2022, the airline’s launch was hit by a series of delays, including in getting new aircraft and securing its air operator’s certificate. Bonza also encountered simulator access restrictions which delayed its launch.

The report found that Bonza suffered from “staffing shortages”, as a result of salaries being lower than at competitors.

These issues were compounded by the lack of funding from Miami-based 777 Partners.

“777 Partners did not, to our knowledge, provide to the company a ‘letter of comfort’ or similar, assuring the company that it would – on call – provide tranches of funding sufficient to clear the company’s extant indebtedness,” the administrators state.

Bonza was to have received more than A$77 million in funds from 777 Partners, but the money was “paid sporadically, delayed and were ultimately insufficient for the level of funding required to adequately maintain the company’s operations”.

The airline’s two Australian directors - airline chief Tim Jordan and finance chief Lidia Valenzuela - also laid the blame on 777 Partners. In a statement made to the administrators, the duo said that Bonza was “wholly reliant” on its parent company’s funding.

Jordan and Valenzuela are cited as saying: “With the positive momentum in the business up until that time, coupled with maturing markets and additional fleet growth, Bonza was progressing positively towards being cash positive late in 2024.”

They add: “Unfortunately for our Bonza Team, our customers, our partners and the communities we serviced across Australia, that didn’t get an opportunity to come to fruition owing to the under capitalisation of the business and the consequential repossession of our aircraft.”

To this end, the administrators reiterated their recommendation that the airline be wound up, with creditors - comprising over 300 staff members and more than 71,000 passengers - unlikely to recieve anything.