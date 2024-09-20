Lessor BOC Aviation has placed a pair of Airbus A320neos with new customer Nouvelair.

The two A320neos, which will be powered with CFM International Leap-1A engines, will be delivered to the Tunisian operator this year.

Nouvelair is BOC Aviation’s first North African customer, according to the lessor’s website.

The addition comes as BOC Aviation “builds out our exposure to the rapidly-growing North African aviation market”, says the lessor’s commercial chief for Europe, Americas and Africa Paul Kent.

Privately-owned Nouvelair is an all-A320 operator, with a fleet of 15 A320ceos in service, according to Cirium fleets data.