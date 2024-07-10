Turkish Airlines has signed a lease agreement with lessor AerCap for 10 new Airbus A321neos.

The lessor announced the placement with the Istanbul-based carrier, without specifying delivery timelines for the aircraft.

Airline chairman Ahmet Bolat says: “This addition aligns with our strategy to continue offering our passengers a modern and efficient travel experience, while supporting our ongoing expansion plans for new routes and increasing the frequency of existing ones.”

Turkish Airlines has turned to leasing over the year amid delays in finalising a major fleet renewal and expansion plan and to counter the impact of increased Pratt & Whitney GTF engine inspections, which it expects to result in up to 45 of its A320neos being grounded this year. That includes a deal last October to lease 28 Boeing jets, predominantly 737 Max 8s, from AerCap.

AerCap chief Aengus Kelly: “We are very pleased to support Turkish Airlines with the lease of these 10 new A321neo aircraft, helping them to continue to grow their extensive route network while modernising their narrowbody fleet for greater operational efficiency.”

Turkish Airlines has an in-service fleet of 26 Pratt & Whitney PW1100G-powered A321neos, according to Cirium fleets data, with another 18 in storage.

As part of a long-term strategy to double the size of its fleet by 2033 to 800 aircraft, Turkish Airlines late last year commited to 250 more A321neos – 150 of which are firm orders – as part of a wider Airbus order. It remains in talks over finalising a potential Boeing order.