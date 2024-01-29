Turkish Airlines has agreed to lease 10 Boeing 737 Max 8s, sourcing them from the Middle Eastern company Dubai Aerospace Enterprise.

The aircraft are scheduled to be delivered to the carrier next year.

DAE chief executive Firoz Tarapore says the deal will “deepen our already-strong and long-term relationship” with the airline.

The lessor owns, manages or has commitments to 96 737 Max jets.

Turkish Airlines is expecting to build a fleet of around 200 737s over the next decade, the carrier disclosed in a briefing in November last year.

At the time it had 35 Max 8 and Max 9 jets in service, alongside 63 Airbus A320neo-family aircraft and almost 200 older-variant A320 and 737 models.