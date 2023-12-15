Turkish Airlines has disclosed that it will order another 220 aircraft from Airbus, with 70 A350s – including five freighters – among them.

The flag-carrier had previously indicated that it was finalising a large agreement with the airframer.

Turkish Airlines has unveiled the details of the agreement, stating that it will take 50 firm A350-900s and 15 A350-1000s, as well as five A350Fs.

The airline will expand its single-aisle fleet with up to 250 A321neos, of which 150 are firm.

Turkish Airlines signals that it will have purchase rights for another 20 A350-900s and five A350Fs.

“This landmark order is more than an expansion,” says Turkish Airlines chair Ahmet Bolat.

“It’s a testament to our dedication to innovation, operational excellence, and a sustainable future.”

He says the order is a “crucial milestone” for the country’s aviation industry and the investment in efficient aircraft will contribute to the carrier’s environmental aims.

The carrier has not identified an engine choice for the single-aisle fleet. But all A350s are fitted with Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines, and the carrier will have a maintenance package with the engine manufacturer that includes spare powerplants.

Turkish Airlines had already agreed to order four A350-900s in July and another 10 in September.

Airbus says the latest agreement takes Turkish Airlines’ overall orders for its aircraft to just over 500, of which 212 have already been delivered.