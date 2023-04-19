UK long-haul start-up Sentra Airways has formally applied for an operating licence with the country’s aviation regulator.

Sentra is intending to open services to West Africa – identifying an initial route from Manchester to Accra in Ghana – and last year agreed to acquire an Airbus A330-200 from US lessor Air Lease.

The carrier states that it aims to stop “exploitation” of passengers by reducing journey times between the two cities.

It has applied for a type ‘A’ operating licence, according to the UK Civil Aviation Authority. Such a licence is required for operating aircraft with 20 seats or more.

The company has also applied for charter and scheduled route licences.

Source: Sentra Airways

Sentra intends to offer services between the UK and West Africa

“Setting up Sentra was an obvious solution to the problem for hundreds of travellers,” the would-be carrier says.

It indicates that it aims to open additional services from the UK – and the USA – to Africa.

Sentra intends Manchester to be its operational base, but the company is located in Bradford.

It has identified its first aircraft as MSN1138, a Rolls-Royce Trent 700-powered airframe which was originally delivered to China’s Sichuan Airlines in 2010.

