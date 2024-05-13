UK start-up Ascend Airways has embarked on commercial services, having flown a charter operation from London Southend.

The carrier obtained its air operator’s certificate and scheduled route licence from the UK Civil Aviation Authority on 9 April.

Ascend states that it carried out its first service on 26 April, on behalf of Chapman Freeborn. Both companies are part of Avia Solutions Group.

The carrier operated the service with a Boeing 737-800 (G-HODL).

“This is a landmark day for the company,” says commercial director Tony Carder. “We are ready for a busy summer with our damp-lease operations commencing in May.”

Its 737-800 is a 2011 airframe, and the carrier says it has also acquired a 2022 737 Max 8.