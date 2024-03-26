UK leisure carrier Jet2 is to establish a new base at Bournemouth, on the south coast, and unveiled a batch of destinations to be served in summer next year.

The decision brings the number of UK bases for the holiday airline to 12.

Jet2 says it will initially base two aircraft at Bournemouth and commence services on 1 April 2025, with Tenerife the first destination.

It will operate to 16 destinations primarily in the Mediterranean region – including cities in Greece, Spain, Portugal and Turkey – as well as the Canary Islands.

The new base “significantly expands” the company’s footprint, it says.

Jet2 will operate up to 27 weekly flights from Bournemouth next summer.

“Customers and independent travel agents have been asking us for a long time to make this move,” says Jet2 chief Steve Heapy.

“This latest expansion is a further demonstration of our confidence, and it reflects our long-term strategy to be the UK’s leading and best leisure travel business.”

Jet2 mainly operates Boeing 737-800s in its fleet of some 110 aircraft, but it has started introducing Airbus A320neo-family jets.