Bangladeshi carrier US-Bangla Airlines is to step up to widebody operations by leasing a pair of Airbus A330-300s from Irish-based supplier Avolon.

The airline, based in Dhaka, is intending to use the twinjets for medium-haul route expansion to destinations in the Middle East – including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain.

It primarily operates Boeing 737-800s and turboprops including the ATR 72-600 and De Havilland Dash 8-400.

“US-Bangla has ambitious growth plans for its international operations,” says managing director Mohammed Abdullah Al Mamun.

He says the A330s signal aspirations to position US-Bangla Airlines as an “airline of choice” on medium-haul routes.

“We look forward to deploying our new A330s into service providing premium flight experience at the most reasonable costs to our esteemed passengers travelling for Hajj, Umrah and business,” he adds.

Avolon says the A330s are scheduled for delivery in September this year.