US authorities have imposed sanctions against the Belarusian flag-carrier Belavia, as well as a specific aircraft used by the country’s government.

Belavia operates the aircraft, a Bombardier Challenger 850 – registered EW-301PJ – which is based on the CRJ200 regional jet.

It was originally delivered in 2006 to Canadian private jet specialist Chartright Air but acquired by the Belarusian government in 2010.

But the US Office of Foreign Assets Control has also issued a 9 August general licence permitting transactions with Belavia relating to civil aviation safety.

The licence states that transactions are authorised up to 8 September, as long as the goods, technology or services provides are for use on aircraft “operated solely for civil aviation purposes”.

Belavia has already fallen under European sanctions in the aftermath of the forced diversion of a Ryanair flight to Minsk in May 2021.