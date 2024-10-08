VietJet has reaffirmed its order with CFM International for more than 400 Leap-1B engines as it prepares to take delivery of its first Boeing 737 Max in 2025.

The signing ceremony, which took place in Paris, covers commitments that the low-cost operator placed in 2016 and 2018 when it ordered the 737 Max aircraft.

VietJet has 200 737 Max aircraft on order, and had initially aimed to take delivery of 12 jets in 2024. The first delivery has now been delayed to 2025, according to the airline’s latest statement.

VietJet is an existing CFM customer, with the CFM56-5B engine powering its fleet of Airbus A320ceo family aircraft.

Airline chair Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao says: “World-leading engine manufacturers like Safran and CFM have worked alongside Vietjet to provide affordable air travel for millions of people, driving growth in the dynamic Asia-Pacific aviation market, including Vietnam.”