Vietnam Airlines will issue a tender for 50 narrowbodies in 2025 as it looks to significantly expand its fleet over the next decade.

Airline chief Le Long Ha, speaking on the sidelines of an Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) event in Brunei, says the national carrier intends to grow its fleet to 170 aircraft by 2035, a significant jump from the over 90 aircraft it has in operation now.

While Ha did not elaborate further on the narrowbody tender, he notes that Boeing “has a very good offer”. During a state visit by US president Joe Biden to Vietnam in 2023, the carrier signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Boeing for up to 50 737 Max aircraft.

Still, Ha says the tender “will be open to all manufacturers”, adding that the eventual order will be subject to board approval.

Vietnam Airlines currently operates only Airbus narrowbodies, comprising a mix of A321s and A320neos. It also has A350 and Boeing 787 widebodies in its fleet.

Separately, Ha says the SkyTeam operator will also issue another request for proposals for another 50 aircraft, which will comprise a mix of narrowbodies and widebodies.

He did not indicate when the second tender will be called.