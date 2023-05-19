Canadian carrier WestJet has reached a tentative deal with pilots working at the airline and its low-cost unit Swoop in a move averting strike action which was due to begin today.

WestJet had already begun cancelling flights and grounding the “majority” of its fleet as the airline’s pilots, represented by Air Line Pilots Association, International (ALPA), prepared to begin a 72h walkout.

However WestJet and ALPA have reached a tentative agreement on the second collective bargaining agreement, which now awaits a ratification vote by union members.

WestJet Group chief executive Alexis von Hoensbroech says: ”We appreciate we were able to arrive at a deal, however, recognize the impact on our guests and we sincerely appreciate their patience during this time. We are pleased to now return our focus to providing friendly, reliable and affordable air service to Canadians for years to come.”

WestJet says it will ramp up its operations as quickly as possible, but that the full resumption of operations ”will take time”.