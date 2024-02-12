Central European budget carrier Wizz Air is to open a second flight-training centre, to be located at Italy’s Rome Fiumicino airport.

The airline says the facility will be equipped with three Airbus A320 simulators and have the capability to train over 4,800 pilots annually.

Wizz Air is investing some €38 million ($41 million) in the centre which will open this year.

The facility will include briefing classrooms.

It will be able to accommodate cadets taking theory courses from May, while the simulators will be installed by the end of the year.

“This marks Wizz Air’s continued commitment to the highest standards of safety and continuous training with state-of-the-art equipment,” says Wizz president Robert Carey.

He says the facility demonstrates that carrier is “investing in our greatest asset, our employees”.

Wizz Air already has a training centre in Budapest which houses three A320 simulators, manufactured by CAE.

It also features a fixed training device and equipment to train crews on cabin emergency procedures.