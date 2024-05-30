Airbus and Comlux are on the hunt for more customers for the ACJ TwoTwenty after gathering eight orders since the type’s launch in 2020.

The two companies are displaying at the EBACE convention in Geneva the second customer jet (9H-220CJ), which was handed over in February, 10 months behind the lead example.

Both examples are privately owned but operated under management by Comlux.

“The first aircraft has flown more than 700h with its owner,” says Adam White, chief executive of Comlux Completion, which has an exclusive agreement with Airbus to outfit the first 17 aircraft.

“We would really like to use it as much as possible for commercial charter to give potential customers a chance to touch and experience the aircraft, which they haven’t had much opportunity to do. We are hoping to get more time with the second aircraft.”

A further two green aircraft are undergoing completion at Comlux’s Indianapolis facility, with deliveries set for the end of 2024 and early 2025, respectively. The remaining four aircraft on order will arrive at the site in 2025 and early 2026.

Each completion project takes around 10 months, but White says Comlux is working to reduce the lead time by two months.

“By 2025 we should have refined our processes and hopefully have a healthy pipeline of ACJ TwoTwentys,” he says. The company will also have capacity by the end of 2025 to accommodate three examples simultaneously in its hangar.

Launched in 2020 as a VIP version of the A220-100 regional airliner, the ACJ TwoTwenty sits in a unique part of the market which Airbus calls the “extra-large bizjet”.

“There is nothing on the market that offers such a huge cabin with a 5,650nm [10,470km] range at a $83 million price tag,” says White.