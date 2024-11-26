The Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF) has selected AEC Skyline and Top Aces to provide advanced adversary air (ADAIR) training services from 1 January 2025.

“The AEC Skyline-Top Aces team will significantly enhance the training experience for the Netherlands’ Air Combat, Air Mobility, and Defence Helicopter Commands under a proof of concept scheme,” the companies say. A framework agreement to deliver the service was announced during the NIDV Exhibition Defense & Security event in Rotterdam, the Netherlands on 21 November.

“The Netherlands, like many other European NATO member countries, require a highly sophisticated training opponent to challenge its [Lockheed Martin] F-35-equipped fifth-generation fighter squadrons,” the partners say. “The same requirement applies to the RNLAF’s helicopter and fixed-wing transport units.”

Top Aces A-4 and Alpha Jet

Source: Top Aces

Top Aces’ ex-military fleet includes modified A-4 Skyhawk (front) and Alpha Jet platforms

The aircraft types to be employed as part of the new service have not been disclosed, but Top Aces’ fleet of ex-military-operated jets includes the Dassault/Dornier Alpha Jet and Douglas A-4 Skyhawk, plus adapted Learjet 35s.

“Top Aces’ offerings complement AEC Skyline’s contracted air training for the Dutch and other armed forces, which utilise the Learjet 36A, [GippsAero] GA8 Airvan, and its upgraded [Aero Vodochody] L-39 Albatros aircraft,” the company states.

The AEC Skyline-Top Aces team notes that their earlier-generation combat assets are “capable of replicating near-peer threat aircraft” to support training for military operators.

“Since partnering with Top Aces [in early 2023], our goal has been to enhance the quality of training for F-35 operators,” says AEC Skyline chief executive Stef Have. “We are eager to begin delivering on this promise for the Dutch customer,” he adds.

Top Aces also separately flies Lockheed F-16s in support of its ADAIR training provision for the US Air Force.

