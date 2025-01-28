United Arab Emirates-based maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider AMMROC and UK company Marshall have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) “to identify synergies and growth opportunities in the aerospace industry”.

As part of the initiative, Marshall will support its partner’s pursuit of securing Military Design Organisation Approval, “helping to greatly enhance their service offering and the scope of potential joint projects for both parties to collaborate on”.

The companies also “will work collaboratively to connect with new potential customers for MRO aircraft services”.

AMMROC chief executive Jasem Al Marzooqi says the MoU agreement will “enhance our joint capabilities to support a wider range of military and commercial aircraft platforms and extend our regional and global reach”.

Describing the partnership as “an exciting opportunity to broaden our market potential and enhance our service offerings”, Marshall chief growth officer Bob Baxter says: “We will be able to leverage our strengths, combined with AMMROC’s expertise, to drive collaboration and innovation, identifying ways to better serve our customers and explore new markets.”

The companies will now work on a joint growth plan, “outlining the opportunities that each organisation aims to pursue”.

“This will document potential markets and strategic initiatives that have been identified as part of the collaborative efforts,” they say.

AMMROC is already an authorised service centre for the Lockheed Martin C-130 tactical transport; a type which Marshall has supported for customers since 1966.