Boeing Defence Australia has received authority to produce aerospace parts locally in support of the Australian Defence Force.

The Military Production Organisation Authority (MPOA) was issued by Australia’s Defence Aviation Safety Authority, according to Boeing.

The airframer asserts that the authority will speed up parts availability and reduce costs.

The MPOA includes systems for the full range of Boeing fixed and rotary-wing types operated by the ADF. Also included is the Airbus Helicopters H135 T2+, which Boeing uses to train helicopter pilots under the Helicopter Aircrew Training System contract.

Systems covered under the MPOA include avionics, electrical and mechanical systems, military displays, communications systems, as well as writing and harness equipment.

“This authority builds greater self-reliance into Australia’s defence industry and will improve the availability of our military aircraft through faster, more cost-effective methods of parts production,” said Boeing Defence Australia managing director Amy List.

“It’s a compelling endorsement of the quality of our production systems and our commitment to identifying ways of strengthening Australia’s sovereign military aircraft maintenance, repair, overhaul and upgrade capability.”

The first item covered by the MPOA was a plastic wire guard produced at RAAF Amberley for a Royal Australian Air Force F/A-18F Super Hornet.