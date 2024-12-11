The US Air Force has awarded Boeing a $451 million contract to obtain key equipment for Tokyo’s F-15J upgrade programme.

The contract will see Boeing obtain radars, self-protection systems, and mission computers for the upgrade programme, according to a US Department of Defense contract announcement.

The work will see about 70 Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-15s upgraded to the new “Japanese Super Interceptor” standard, roughly equivalent to the F-15EX, the latest version of the type that is now entering service with the US Air Force.

The contract covers key elements of the upgrade, namely the Raytheon APG-82(V)1 active electronically scanned array radar, the advanced display core processor mission system computer, and the BAE Systems AN/ALQ-250 Eagle Passive Warning Survivability System (EPAWSS).

Critically, the jets will gain the ability to launch long-range standoff missiles.

Speaking with FlightGlobal in October, officials with Japan’s Acquisition, Technology & Logistics Agency said that the upgraded F-15 is critical for the country’s security.

The upgrade work will be performed locally in Japan by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, with Boeing supporting the effort.