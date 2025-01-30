Diehl Defence is to lead development work on a Block II version of its IRIS-T short-range air-to-air missile for partner nations Germany, Italy, Spain and Sweden.

A contract signed late last month by lead nation Germany’s BAIINBw defence procurement agency spans “the development and series production of the IRIS-T Block II overall missile system”, Diehl Defence says.

“The contract was realised in the shortest possible time by the IRIS-T project management office, BAAINBw and Diehl Defence,” it notes.

Announcing the development on 30 January, the German company says: “The missile will be improved continuously and will continue to set benchmarks with new capabilities in its original air-to-air role.”

Details of the planned updates have not been disclosed, but Diehl Defence says it will “continue to play its leading role in further development of the missile”: the baseline weapon was the result of a co-operation between companies in Germany, Greece, Italy, Norway, Spain and Sweden.

“The IRIS-T project demonstrates the capability of European cooperation in the defence sector and the excellent developments that the European defence industry is capable of,” the company adds.

Diehl Defence says 13 nations are customers for the infrared-guided weapon, which has been integrated with the Boeing F/A-18, Eurofighter Typhoon, Lockheed Martin F-16, Panavia Tornado and Saab Gripen, plus the in-development Korea Aerospace Industries KF-21.

The missile also is produced in a surface-launched configuration, for air-defence applications.

“Since its introduction in 2005, more than 5,000 missiles have been delivered,” the company says.