The US Air Force’s Air Combat Command has received its first EA-37B Compass Call electronic attack aircraft.

The aircraft (19-5591) arrived at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona for pilot training on 23 August, according to the USAF.

“For a pilot, there is nothing better than picking up a brand-new aircraft from the factory and delivering it to the warfighters,” says ACC commander Gen. Ken Wilsbach

“For those of you who are going to get to fly it, it’s going to be amazing. We are on the cusp of delivering advanced capability, especially in electronic combat, and today is an exciting day for Air Combat Command.”

The aircraft is a heavily modified Gulfstream G550 business jet and will replace the venerable Lockheed Martin EC-130H.

The USAF lists several capabilities embedded in the EA-37B that will help the USA in the era of great power competition with China and Russia.

The aircraft can disrupt “adversary communications, information processing, navigation, radar systems, and radio-controlled threats.” Its “counter-information and electromagnetic attack capabilities” can support a range of US forces.

“The EA-37B is the right choice right now because as we continue to pivot toward great power competition, we have adversaries that are developing long-range kill chain ecosystems and anti-access area denial capabilities,” says Lt. Gen. Thomas Hensley, commander of the 16th Air Force.

“The Compass Call will allow us to do things in the non-kinetic spectrum as well as the electromagnetic spectrum to give us the advantage and not them.”

Though the USAF and its officials did name specific countries, China has conducted a massive arms build-up in recent years, creating a potent miltary threat for the USA as well nations such as Japan, the Philippines, and Taiwan. Chinese doctrine calls for controlling the electromagnetic spectric and developing kill chains against opposing forces.

The aircraft is assigned to the 55th Electronic Combat Group and will be operated by the 43rd Electronic Combat Squadron.

A second example is expected for delivery by the end of 2024.