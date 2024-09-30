Deliveries of the Embraer C/KC-390 tanker/transport have reached double-figures, following the Brazilian manufacturer’s latest shipment to its domestic customer.

Handed over on 27 September with the registration 2859, the twinjet is the seventh of 19 KC-390s under contract for the Brazilian air force. Additional operators who have received the type so far are Portugal (2), and Hungary (1).

Brazil was the first nation to receive a production example of the Millennium, with lead aircraft 2853 having been accepted in September 2019 at Anapolis air base. Its latest example will be operated from Galeao air base in Rio de Janeiro.

“Over the past five years, the C-390 Millennium has demonstrated operational qualities, reliability, and versatility, performing the most demanding missions anytime, anywhere, with the Brazilian air force [FAB],” says Embraer Defense & Security chief executive Bosco da Costa Junior. “With the delivery of this brand-new aircraft, we are proud to contribute even more to the operational success of the FAB’s missions,” he adds.

As well as the remaining 12 aircraft on order for Brazil, Embraer’s current firm order backlog for the C/KC-390 includes aircraft for Austria (4), Hungary (1), the Netherlands (5), Portugal (3), and South Korea (3).

Embraer also is eyeing multiple other sales opportunities around the globe, including with the Czech Republic – which has stated its intention to acquire two aircraft – and additional nations such as India, South Africa and Sweden.