Fokker Services Group (FSG) is to develop an update package “including turnkey engineering, certification and modification services” for nine C-390 airlifters on order for the Netherlands and partner Austria.

Announced during the NIDV Exhibition Defence & Security event in Rotterdam, the Netherlands on 21 November, the activity “will prepare the aircraft for use as a tactical transport for NATO special operations, enabling a wide range of military and humanitarian missions”, Embraer says.

“The final operating configuration will be the most extensive C-390 version once delivered, and far beyond ‘just’ a transport aircraft,” FSG says, without providing further details about the planned package of work.

“The experience [to be gained] on highly sophisticated NATO modifications, in combination with our existing capabilities in engineering, interiors, sheet metal work and structural modifications, will create a valuable advantage in becoming a partner of choice for other programmes for NATO, the UN or other organisations and operators,” says Robert Koolen, FSG’s sales director, aircraft conversions and completions.

Embraer has already delivered early examples of its twinjet to NATO members Hungary (one, from a two-unit acquisition) and Portugal (two, of an eventual five), featuring undisclosed updates to support alliance operations.

The Brazilian airframer also is on contract to produce two C-390s for the Czech Republic, and was recently selected to equip the Swedish air force with an undisclosed number of jets.

Embraer has signed a separate agreement with the Netherlands’ NLR aerospace research institute “to develop innovative technologies for aircraft maintenance” linked to the 26t payload-capacity C-390.

In early November, it also announced the details of a training equipment package related to the joint procurement by the Netherlands and Austria.

Embraer will supply a full-flight simulator and cargo handling station trainer – both developed in partnership with Germany’s Rheinmetall – to support the nine-aircraft fleet, along with computer-based training systems from Portugal-based ETI. All the equipment will be “operational by the end of 2026”, it says.