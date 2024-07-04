Peruvian aerospace and MRO firm Seman has signed a memorandum of understanding with Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) to produce parts for the latter’s FA-50 light combat aircraft.

Senior Peruvian officials including the country’s president, defence minister, and service chiefs attended a signing ceremony for the agreement, says KAI.

The two companies already have a relationship, with Seman providing local support for 20 KT-1 basic trainers in service with Peru’s air force. Of these aircraft, 16 were assembled domestically.

KAI does not detail the exact parts that Seman will produce but says that the parties will ”begin practical work for joint production of major parts such as machinery and sheet metal”.

The signing comes amid media reports suggesting that Peru will obtain 24 light attack aircraft to replace ageing French and Russian fighters in its inventory. KAI says that Central and South America are a priority market, with many countries aiming to replace assets that are over three decades old.

In remarks at the event, deputy director of Seoul’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration Kang Hwan-seok asked the Peruvian government to expedite a possible FA-50 deal.

“I would like to express my gratitude for the recent increase in cooperation between the two countries in the Peruvian navy and army projects, as well as in air force projects,” says Kang.

“I would like to ask for the Peruvian government’s attention so that the FA-50 export project can bear fruit quickly through this MoU signing.”

Peruvian president Dina Boluarte says that the pact is consistent with the country’s efforts to build up its aerospace sector.

Cirium fleets data suggests that the Peruvian air force operates 35 dedicated combat assets.

In the ground attack role, it operates nine Dassault Aviation Mirage 2000Ps with an average age of 37.4 years, and 20 Textron A-37s.

In the air defence role it has six RAC MiG-29s with an average age of 34.4 years.

In addition, its 20 KT-1 basic trainers have a secondary ground attack capability.