Germany is to modernise its Taurus KEPD 350 cruise missile inventory, almost 20 years after fielding the standoff-range weapon.

Announced by the Bundeswehr on 19 December, the upgrade will maintain the missile’s capabilities, with work to commence during 2025. A framework agreement has been signed by Berlin’s BAAINBw procurement agency, which has not provided specifics of the planned updates.

The German air force currently employs the roughly 1,400kg (3,090lb) precision-guided missile with its Panavia Tornado interdictor strike platform, having introduced the capability in 2005. The Bundeswehr notes that “preparations are currently underway for use with the Eurofighter”; the last of the Luftwaffe’s Tornados are due to be retired in 2030.

Developed via a partnership between industry in Germany (MBDA) and Sweden (Saab Dynamics), the Taurus weapon also has been delivered to South Korea and Spain, respectively arming their Boeing F-15K and F-18 fleets.

The missile has a range in excess of 226nm (500km), and carries a 480kg warhead.