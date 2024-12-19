Germany is to modernise its Taurus KEPD 350 cruise missile inventory, almost 20 years after fielding the standoff-range weapon.

Announced by the Bundeswehr on 19 December, the upgrade will maintain the missile’s capabilities, with work to commence during 2025. A framework agreement has been signed by Berlin’s BAAINBw procurement agency, which has not provided specifics of the planned updates.

Taurus on Tornado

Source: Bundeswehr

The Luftwaffe has employed the Taurus cruise missile with its Tornado fleet since 2005

The German air force currently employs the roughly 1,400kg (3,090lb) precision-guided missile with its Panavia Tornado interdictor strike platform, having introduced the capability in 2005. The Bundeswehr notes that “preparations are currently underway for use with the Eurofighter”; the last of the Luftwaffe’s Tornados are due to be retired in 2030.

Developed via a partnership between industry in Germany (MBDA) and Sweden (Saab Dynamics), the Taurus weapon also has been delivered to South Korea and Spain, respectively arming their Boeing F-15K and F-18 fleets.

The missile has a range in excess of 226nm (500km), and carries a 480kg warhead.

European Defence Editor Craig Hoyle has reported on the UK, European and international military aviation sector for almost 30 years, and has also been the Editor of Flight International since 2015. He joined FlightGlobal in 2003, and also compiles our annual World Air Forces directory.View full Profile

More from Craig Hoyle

Topics