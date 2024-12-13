Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) has secured an Indian government contract to produce 12 additional Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighters.

The defence ministry contract is worth INR125 billion ($1.5 billion) and will see HAL produce the jets at its Nashik factory.

The defence ministry notes that 62.6% of the aircrafts’ components will be sourced locally.

“The supply of these aircraft would enhance operational capability of the Indian air force and strengthen defence preparedness of the country,” says India’s defence ministry.

The contract announcement follows news in September 2023 that New Delhi’s Defence Acquisition Council had cleared the purchase of 12 additional Su-30MKIs as well as other defence acquisitions.

FlightGlobal’s 2024 World Air Forces Director shows indicates that the Indian air force has 266 Su-30MKIs.

These jets, which form the mainstay of Indian airpower, are set for upgrade work. In September New Delhi cleared the purchase of 240 AL-31F engines to power the fleet, with 54% of the engine’s components to be sourced locally.

New Delhi has also cleared the acquisition of new electronic warfare suites for the type.