Indonesia’s first A400M tactical transport has entered final assembly, with Airbus Defence & Space to deliver the airlifter from its San Pablo site in Seville, Spain before year-end.

“During this phase of assembly, key production milestones have been completed, including the attachment of the horizontal tail plane to the vertical tail plane and the integration of the wings to the fuselage,” the airframer says.

“The aircraft, production number MSN148, will next undergo installation of its power plant and software, followed by a series of functional tests prior to its first engine run,” it adds in an X post, dated 20 January.

Indonesia’s air force will receive two A400Ms under a contract signed in December 2022. Jakarta also has options to potentially add another four of the Europrop International TP400-engined type in the future.

Airbus’s defence unit says the type’s introduction to service will “significantly enhance the Indonesian air force’s operational flexibility, supporting strategic and tactical missions, humanitarian assistance, medical evacuation, and aerial refuelling”.

Indonesia will become the 10th nation to field the European-built transport, following partner nations Belgium, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Spain, Turkey and the UK, plus export users Kazakhstan and Malaysia.